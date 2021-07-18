TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Search to continue in Big Fresh Pond for missing swimmer 

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A male swimmer seen in distress and going under Saturday in Big Fresh Pond in Southampton Town failed to resurface and remained missing Sunday, police said.

The search for swimmer, whose age and identity were not available, was called off at night due to darkness, but is due to resume Sunday morning, Southhampton Town police said in a news release Saturday night.

Police received a call at 7:51 p.m. reporting the man’s disappearance in an area of the pond near Elliston Park, police said.

With Vera Chinese

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

