TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Police: Bicyclist injured after Lindenhurst crash

Suffolk County police at scene where a bicyclist

Suffolk County police at scene where a bicyclist was struck by a car at the intersection of Montauk Highway and Deauville Parkway about 10:50 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 34-year-old bicyclist was critically injured when police said he collided head-on with a car late Sunday night on Montauk Highway on the border of Lindenhurst and West Babylon.

The identity of the bike rider has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. But Suffolk County police said that following the crash the bicyclist was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he remains in critical condition with unspecified injuries.

Police said the bicyclist was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes on Montauk Highway when he collided with an eastbound 2003 Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Deauville Parkway at about 10:50 p.m. An adult male passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and also was transported to Good Samaritan, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Jason Langdon, 22, of Lindenhurst, was not injured. Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the First Squad at 631-852-8152. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Superintendent Eudes S. Budhai talks with students in Westbury getting relief: new wing, ninth-grade academy
From left, Lindenhurst Mayor Michael Lavorata, Amityville Mayor Babylon elected officials look back and forward
Dr. Gregson Pigott at Suffolk County offices in Suffolk health nominee aims to target health disparities
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. A benefit preserved in new Suffolk health care deal
Under a proposal by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, Cuomo proposes more restrictions on vaping
Firefighters show their support Sunday for the North Firefighters gather to support North Massapequa FD
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search