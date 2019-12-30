Police: Bicyclist injured after Lindenhurst crash

A 34-year-old bicyclist was critically injured when police said he collided head-on with a car late Sunday night on Montauk Highway on the border of Lindenhurst and West Babylon.

The identity of the bike rider has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. But Suffolk County police said that following the crash the bicyclist was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where he remains in critical condition with unspecified injuries.

Police said the bicyclist was headed westbound in the eastbound lanes on Montauk Highway when he collided with an eastbound 2003 Hyundai Sonata near the intersection of Deauville Parkway at about 10:50 p.m. An adult male passenger in the car suffered minor injuries and also was transported to Good Samaritan, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Jason Langdon, 22, of Lindenhurst, was not injured. Police said the vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call the First Squad at 631-852-8152. All calls will remain confidential.