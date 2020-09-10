Suffolk County will once again have a bike-share program, three months after the company operating it dropped out of its contract.

The county in the coming days is set to relaunch the Bethpage Ride bike-share program under new operator PedalShare, a Southampton-based company that has been running programs in several communities on eastern Long Island.

Bethpage Ride was supposed to resume in April after the dormant winter, but COVID-19 halted those plans. Then in May the program’s operator, Zagster Inc., told the county it was pulling out of its contract.

“COVID-19 may have put a dent into our regional bike share program, but thanks to the steadfast commitment of Bethpage Federal Credit Union and our new partnership with PedalShare, today we start back up right where we left off,” County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

Bethpage Ride, named after sponsor Bethpage Federal Credit Union, was unveiled by the county last September in Hampton Bays and in Babylon and Patchogue villages. A Bellone spokeswoman said 746 members had signed up for the program and about 500 rides were recorded by November.

PedalShare has purchased the 100 bikes from Zagster and taken over the 16 racks in those communities. The company is adding six racks in its own Southampton village locations. Seven spots in the villages of Westhampton Beach and Quogue will also be part of the bike system but are not sponsored by Bethpage, said PedalShare co-founder Chris Dimon.

Riders will rent the bikes through an app, paying either $4 per hour or $35 per day, or a $59 annual membership for unlimited one-hour trips.

PedalShare, which Dimon said has 815 users, has a no-cost contract with the county, with the company maintaining the bikes and collecting all revenue.

“Our goal was to expand the program to provide these alternative transportation solutions throughout the county, so when this opportunity came up, it was kind of a no-brainer,” Dimon said.

Other municipalities can opt into the program, said Jonathan Keyes, the county’s director of downtown and transit-oriented development. Huntington Town in November had agreed to take part under the previous operator. It is not clear whether officials will participate with the new vendor.