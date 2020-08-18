A seven-day power outage at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory risked the loss of millions of dollars of critical cancer and COVID-19 research, lab officials said Tuesday, leading them to back a bill that would give the state emergency oversight over Long Island's electric utility.

During the early days of Tropical Storm Isaias when the lab lost its connection to the Long Island electric grid, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory officials worked desperately to get through to PSEG Long Island, but were unable to reach decision makers to report and troubleshoot an outage that ultimately required a relatively simple fix, they said. When they did get through, they received a response familiar to thousands of Long Islanders who attempted to reach the company in the storm's aftermath.

“ … We were always told, tomorrow noon,” said Stephen Monez, vice president, chief facilities officer at Cold Spring Harbor’s facilities department. “Well, tomorrow noon for five or six days does not work for us to make critical decisions that we need to make to sustain our research.”

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, which employs 110 people and conducts $185 million of research annually, has underground power lines and a dozen diesel and natural-gas powered generators that ran 24/7 during the outage, said Bob Collins, an assistant director of engineering, putting incredible stress on that system. “It was nonstop,” he said.

While most buildings had power from the Aug. 4 storm, some buildings went dark and employees had to work from home, losing crucial productivity, Monez said. No physical damage tied to the outage was suffered, he said.

More than 420,000 people were without power on Long Island after the storm, which had wind gusts as high as 78 mph.

Monez said he backs a bill by state Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport) that would give the Public Service Commission the power to investigate and potentially penalize or mandate changes at PSEG if power is not restored 72 hours after the governor declares a state of emergency. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s 2012 LIPA Reform Act made the utility subject to only “review and recommend” scrutiny by the Department of Public Service, unlike other state utilities subject to full Public Service Commission authority.

Gaughran's bill has passed the Senate and Assembly, where Assemb. Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor), a longtime advocate for full PSC regulation of LIPA, has sponsored a companion bill. Cuomo, who called for a state probe of utility response to the storm, has yet to weigh in on Gaughran's bill.

“When we see what happened across Long Island and at Cold Spring Harbor, we know it is very clear that we need to give Long Islanders the protections they don’t have right now,” Gaughran said.

A Public Service Commission spokesman said the agency “does not comment on legislation,” and representatives for LIPA and PSEG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuomo spokesman Jordan Levine noted the governor has directed the Public Service Commission and LIPA to "work together to be as aggressive as the law will allow in holding PSEG-LI accountable for their failure to perform a basic function of the job we hired them for: preparing for and recovering from storms. We will review any bill that passes both houses of the legislature.”

Monez said he’d like to see LIPA subjected to full deregulation, allowing facilities like Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory to purchase power from outside suppliers, as it recently did for its natural gas supply. LIPA has such programs, but he said LIPA’s control makes them unfeasible.

It wasn’t just the lack of communication that was the problem for the lab during the outage, he said. PSEG doesn’t designate Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory as a critical facility, so it doesn’t get priority when there’s an outage, he said.

Gaughran said increased oversight of PSEG is going to require deeper review of its emergency response plan. “There is no oversight of this emergency planning, none whatsoever,” he said. “We know LIPA is responsible for doing it, they’re not doing it, and that’s why we have to give this authority back to the Public Service Commission, similar to authority other residents have across Long Island.”

Monez said that in addition to pushing for better communication and supporting Gaughran’s bill, the lab is exploring infrastructure improvements “to increase our power resiliency,” a plan that will cost millions of dollars, he said.

“The real risk is the longer you go on an emergency generator, if we lost one of those [generators] millions and millions of dollars of research would have been lost,” he said. “And that’s really the risk for the lab. Not having a reliable power source or the restoration of power in a timely fashion puts the lab at great risk from a financial point of view.”