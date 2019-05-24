The Shinnecock Indian Nation has begun operating one of a pair of electronic billboards along Sunrise Highway in Hampton Bays that local and state transportation officials have opposed, Southampton and Shinnecock representatives confirmed Friday.

Lance Gumbs, tribal council of trustees vice chairman for the Shinnecock nation, said Friday that the tribe held a ceremony Thursday night with about 100 tribal members. They gathered near one of the 61-foot-tall billboard towers along Route 27 to commemorate the activation, he said.

Southampton Town officials and civic leaders have criticized the billboards and called for their removal, saying they do not fit in with the traditionally scenic South Fork and are not in character with the area. They are on tribe-owned land on Route 27's east- and westbound shoulders.

Judith Shapiro, a tribal law expert and an attorney for the tribe, said last week that the Shinnecocks are the only recorded owners of the land, and as a federally recognized tribe since 2010, they are entitled protections as if they had always been federally recognized.

“The local people may have gotten used to that protection not being there," Shapiro said, "but they better get over it."

The New York State Department of Transportation issued the tribe both a cease-and-desist order and a stop-work order on the two billboards on May 17. Southampton officials issued a stop-work order in April to the tribe.

State DOT officials did not return requests for comment Friday. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman confirmed via a text message that the south side of the sign was now working, but did not otherwise respond to requests for comment.

— With Vera Chinese