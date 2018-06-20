Environmental worries and concerns over increased truck traffic have prompted Northville Beach residents to ask the Riverhead Town Board to delay granting a special permit to an oil company until more information on the proposal is available.

Riverhead-based United Riverhead Terminal Inc., an oil terminal owned by billionaire John Catsimatidis, has requested a special-permit petition to build a 28-foot-by-45-foot pad with six biofuel tanks at 212 Sound Shore Rd. Representatives from the company said the tanks are needed for compliance with a New York State law passed in September 2017 requiring all heating oil that is sold for use in any building in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties on and after July 1, 2018, to be bioheating fuel that contains at least 5 percent biodiesel.

Residents and members of civic groups who spoke at Tuesday’s meeting said they are worried about the proposed biofuel tanks, potential environmental risks they could pose and more oil trucks on surrounding roads.

The board closed the public comment portion of the hearing, but residents can leave written comments on the company’s petition until June 29. Several board members indicated they would seek additional answers to the public’s questions before deciding whether to issue the permit.