TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Authorities looking for person who abandoned birds on NSP

The Suffolk SPCA is asking for the public's

The Suffolk SPCA is asking for the public's help in locating the person who dumped lovebirds and parrots along a wooded area of the Northern State Parkway in Melville. Credit: Suffolk SPCA via FaceBook/Bonnie Rosen

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Authorities said it could have been a heartless end for a bunch of birds.

Now, the Suffolk SPCA is asking for the public's help in locating the person who dumped lovebirds and parrots along a wooded area of the Northern State Parkway just east of Route 110 in Melville on Saturday.

Rescuers recovered five of the birds, four of them using cages and nets, SPCA Chief Roy Gross said.

Another bird was struck by a car on the parkway and killed.

Gross said it remained unclear if additional abandoned birds were not recovered.

"These birds were really stressed and now they're in quarantine," Gross said Friday, adding: "We're hoping somebody saw the person and the vehicle used, because it is criminal what they did. It really is. It's so easy for someone to give up these birds — to the SPCA, to bird rescuers out there — and to leave them like this, to do something like this, it's just not the way to deal with this."

Gross said the SPCA became aware of the abandonment when a passerby on the Northern State Parkway saw a man exit a silver sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, with a cage in his hand around 12:15 p.m.

When rescuers reached the area Saturday, Gross said, the vehicle was gone — and rescuers could hear the birds "screaming in distress" in nearby trees.

Eventually, the rescuers corralled the five birds, Gross said. Gross said rescuers returned to the area on Sunday to search for additional birds, but didn't find any.

Love birds can live for decades, Gross said, and some parrot species can live for 80-100 years.

Most important, Gross said, is for owners to understand there are options available beside abandonment — shelters, bird rescuers, the SPCA.

"If they'd have called us, we have bird rescuers ready to step in," he said.

Gross said the dumper, if caught, would face misdemeanor abandonment charges and possibly charges of negligence or neglect.

If convicted, that could mean a year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, he said.

The SPCA is asking anyone with information about the birds or the person who abandoned them to call them at 631-382-7722. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Deborah Salant holds a candle that she lights 'Candles in the Window' initiative to honor COVID-19 victims
A man walks in the rain outside the Forecast: Line of intense storms expected late Sunday 
Dr. Tochi Iroku-Malize, chairwoman of family medicine for Medical experts: U.S. death toll related to COVID-19 is actually higher
Parishioners carry their palms after attending Palm Sunday A year later, LI worshippers happy to celebrate Palm Sunday in person 
More than 5.8 million New Yorkers have received LI's COVID-19 positivity rate lingers above the state's overall, data shows
This photo from Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 shows Cuomo controversies strain his ties with Biden
Didn’t find what you were looking for?