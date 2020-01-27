Commack residents at a recent Smithtown Town Council meeting reiterated concerns that a BJ’s Wholesale Club planned for Commack Shopping Center would clog area roads.

“Out of all the locations BJ’s could have looked for, there couldn’t be a worse location,” Stephen Weiner said at Thursday's meeting, warning that a “huge amount of traffic” would worsen sections of Jericho Turnpike and Sunken Meadow Turnpike near the busy commercial area.

Other residents said they worried particularly about the increase in 18-wheelers making deliveries.

“The amount of traffic that’s going to be coming from all the deliveries, the trucks: We can’t handle it,” said Felisa Hoffman, who said vehicle crashes are already frequent near the Veterans Memorial Highway shopping center.

At an Oct. 22 hearing of the Zoning Board of Appeals, representatives for BJ’s and the shopping center laid out a plan to demolish a two-story, 213,000-square-foot Macy’s department store that anchored the site for 20 years and replace it with a 104,000-square-foot, one-story building built on the same footprint to house the warehouse club chain. A lawyer for the shopping center said they opened the application only after Macy’s announced it would close the store.

Town Council members, who have no direct authority over ZBA applications, listened to residents’ concerns but made little comment at the council meeting last week.

Company representatives are asking for zoning variances related to parking, signage and landscaping. No traffic impact study was performed for the October hearing, but an expert for the companies testified that the smaller planned store would actually generate less traffic than a “fully functional” business occupying the entire existing space.

Huntington traffic engineer Wayne Muller said at the October hearing that his firm had calculated that the BJ’s would generate 180 fewer trips during p.m. peak hours, and 100 fewer trips on Saturdays.

Company representatives also said the project would improve traffic at the site, widening an exit and installing a left turn lane to Jericho Turnpike near a Michaels store at the site’s east end.