About two dozen parents and children stood off Carleton Avenue in Central Islip on Saturday afternoon, making crafts and holding signs in a children’s protest for Black Lives Matter.

Organizer Samantha Robillard, 35, of Central Islip said she wanted to teach children about educating themselves about leadership and empathy.

“We’re here for our children, letting them know they have a voice and their voices matter,” Robillard said. “When you can do that at a young age, it’s important they know what’s going on in the world and one day they’ll be in charge. We’re teaching them they can be activists in their own community.”

Robillard’s son Antonio Esteves, 11, said he came to help protest for Black Lives Matter.

“What’s happening to people is completely wrong. Black people are being abused by police,” Esteves said. “You have a voice and you should use it.”

Children created crafts including rainbows and messages that said, “spread love” and paper chains of different shades of people holding hands.

Robillard's daughter. Josslyn, 8, said the paper people of different colors were to represent what is happening in the world and to encourage that everyone be treated equally.

“You should treat people they way should be treated,” Josslyn Esteves said. “No matter what skin color they are, it shouldn’t matter as long as you’re nice.”

Britnae Tillett, 31, of Central Islip, said she wanted to teach children so they will tell friends at school who may not have learned the messages of their movement.

“We want to teach kids about equality and acceptance of other people and their differences,” Tillett said. “There are different shades of people and they’re making them in their own image. A person of every shape and color promotes togetherness.”