Officials in East Hampton Town have revoked a Manhattan-based helicopter service’s airport license agreement and are calling for a federal investigation of the company’s booking practices, town officials said Friday.

In a statement, town officials announced they were authorizing the town attorney to file a complaint with the Office of Aviation Enforcement and Proceedings of the U.S. Department of Transportation against Blade, a company that allows users via mobile app to book helicopters, seaplanes and jets for travel to East Hampton and other destinations.

“The town faces a steep increase in air traffic through businesses that appear to offer, in advance, scheduled passenger service to the airport, either through smartphone applications or by offering scheduled passenger service to the public directly,” Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc said in the statement. “It has an obligation not just to ensure that the airport remains safe for all users, but also that adequate disclosures are made to the traveling public with respect to commercial arrangements at the airport.”

East Hampton officials said in the statement that the helicopter app service has previously been investigated by the federal transportation department and that the company paid a $40,000 fine after it was found “to have violated federal law by engaging in air transportation as a direct and indirect air carrier without economic authority from the Department of Transportation.”

“Until such time that they prove that they are in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, they have no place at East Hampton Airport,” stated Councilman Jeffrey Bragman, a co-liaison to the East Hampton Airport, which is in Wainscott. “Ride sharing of helicopters which masquerades as scheduled service is damaging to our community and small airport.”

Edward Burke Jr., the attorney representing Blade, said in a statement Friday that East Hampton officials had not contacted the company regarding the issue.

Burke added that Blade had been “in full compliance with all DOT regulations” during flight to “multiple destinations in the East End of Long Island and elsewhere in the Northeast.”

“The company has requested a meeting with East Hampton Town representatives to provide an understanding as to how Blade arranges flights within federal guidelines,” Burke said.