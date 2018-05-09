TODAY'S PAPER
LI teen is ambassador for Tourette Association

By The Associated Press
Print

An 18-year-old with Tourette syndrome says he wants to show kids that "anything is possible."

WNYW says Blaise Urato, a senior at Half Hollow Hills West in Dix Hills, is the ambassador for the Tourette Association of America's national awareness walk.

Urato is unable to control vocal and motor tics caused by the neurodevelopmental disorder. But he says Tourette's does not define him.

He plans to pursue a degree in aviation.

He attributes his optimistic outlook to a strong support system.

In fact, Urato says his involuntary kicking in earth science class caught the attention of a fellow student who's now his girlfriend.

