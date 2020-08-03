Police: 3 men in blow-up boat rescued from LI Sound

Three men in a blow-up boat were rescued by Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers about 1-1/2 miles off Sunken Meadow State Park in the Long Island Sound Sunday, police said.

The rescue by Marine Bravo officers Jack Brehm and John Dreyer took place around 6 p.m. and police said the men “had been rowing against southwest winds and currents for two hours while being pushed further away from shore” prior to being saved. Police said the trio — aged 24, 30 and 30 and all from Brentwood — had been fishing from the 8-foot inflatable boat and had no cell phones or other means of signaling for help.

The identities of the men were not released.

The marine crew was on routine patrol when the officers spotted the men — and were not answering any kind of distress notification when the rescue was made.

“The raft was in jeopardy of being swamped by waves,” police said.

Police said the marine officers transported the trio safely back to shore and said no one was injured in the incident.