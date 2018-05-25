TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
79° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk issues warning about blue-green algae in Roth Pond

The same advisory remains in effect for Lake Ronkonkoma and Agawam Lake, where the algae was still present as of Friday.

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Residents are advised to refrain from wading in, swimming in or otherwise coming in contact with the waters of Roth Pond at Stony Brook University because of the presence of blue-green algae, Suffolk County health officials said Friday.

Children and pets, also, should be kept clear of the area.

The same advisory remains in effect for Lake Ronkonkoma and Agawam Lake in Southampton, where the algae, also known as a cyanobacteria bloom, was still present as of Friday. Advisories were issued for both bodies of water earlier this month.

Naturally found in low numbers in lakes and streams, blue-green algae “can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red,” health officials said. The organism can also create scum floating on the surface or cause water to assume a “paint-like appearance.”

If contact is made with the water, residents should wash it off immediately with clean water. Residents should get medical attention if any of these symptoms occur: nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; skin, eye or throat irritation; or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, according to the county news release. If symptoms develop, residents should contact the Suffolk County Department of Health Services.

Learn more at Suffolk County’s website.

Latest Long Island News

The Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds take to Bethpage Air Show rehearsal draws thousands
Kids -- and wagons -- are decked out 10 fun Memorial Day events for families on LI
The entrance to Enterprise Park at Calverton seen $40M EPCAL deal may hinge on financial docs
Shelter Island High School held its prom at 4 proms in 4 years is 'normal' for these LI teens
Rear Adm. James A. Helis, superintendent of the USMMA leader will move to senior post in D.C.
The temperature should hit a high in the Forecast: Holiday weekend begins with sunshine