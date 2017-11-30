Officials of a Westhampton drug rehabilitation center on Thursday postponed a community meeting to discuss their plans to buy a Blue Point convent.

In a brief email to Newsday, Seafield Center chief operating officer John Haley said the Dec. 7 meeting at the St. Ursula Center has been postponed. He gave no reason for the postponement and did not announce a new date for the meeting.

Haley said Seafield officials do not plan to drop their proposal to buy the 8.3-acre property on Middle Road in Blue Point and convert it to a 76-bed drug rehabilitation facility.

Sister Joanne Callahan, leader of the Ursuline Sisters of Tildonk, which operates the 82-year-old convent, could not be reached for comment.

The order announced on Nov. 16 that it had reached an agreement to sell the site to Seafield and hoped to close the deal within two months. The nuns did not announce a sale price.

Seafield officials have said they plan to move female clients to Blue Point and make the private, for-profit center’s Westhampton site an all-male facility. Seafield also operates six outpatient facilities in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Many Blue Point residents have posted signs outside their houses expressing opposition to Seafield’s plan. They say the center could disrupt the residential neighborhood, depress property values and allow drug abusers to wander the streets.

Callahan has said the sisters must sell the property because of the order’s declining membership. Proceeds from the Blue Point property’s sale would help pay for rising living costs and health care for the nuns, who would move to other facilities.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley has said he opposes the Seafield plan, which he said would require town permits and variances. Haley has said he doesn’t believe the center needs permits to operate in Blue Point.