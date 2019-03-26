Blue Point residents say a defunct train station that the Long Island Rail Road has opted to use as a storage site is negatively impacting their quality of life.

“They took a sleepy little railroad back there and they’re turning it into Penn Station,” said Michael Keil, 73, board president of the Springhorn condominium community along Blue Point Avenue near Park Street.

The 70-unit housing complex abuts the former train station which went out of use in 1980, Brookhaven and local leaders said.

The LIRR has maintained ownership of the property and in February began using it to store rails, concrete and other materials.

Residents said the change has disrupted the neighborhood with loud trucks making 3 a.m. deliveries, idling vehicles and unsightly features.

The storage yard station sits between the 55-years-and-older Springhorn housing complex on the south side and other residences on the north.

Town Councilman Neil Foley, who represents the district, said Brookhaven doesn’t have any authority over the state regulated LIRR or its land.

“That’s their land, they own it, but I do want them to be good neighbors to the community,” Foley said. “I want to make sure of what they’re doing, when they’re doing it, and what’s being stored there.”

The councilman and residents met with LIRR officials last month to discuss the matter.

Foley said they were told the rail system plans to use the facility as a storage yard for the next three years.

During the meeting, Foley asked for soundproof fencing or some alternative to help mitigate the noise and discussed with the LIRR the intended hours of operation for the yard.

Foley said LIRR officials planned to operate between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Town officials and residents recalled different responses. Jason Borowski, president of the Blue Point Community Coalition, said officials at the meeting told him the yard would be in use 24 hours a day.

“Neither of [those options] works for us,” Borowski said.

LIRR officials did not respond for comment.

Residents are circulating a petition with more than 400 signatures to have the storage area moved elsewhere, the community leader said.

When Foley asked officials about the potential for contamination, he said he was told the project won’t hurt the environment and that no chemicals would be stored at the site. Foley said he wants the LIRR to commit to that in writing.

“There’s a lot of groundwater nearby, and people are concerned about the materials seeping into the ground water. That could affect water and the Great South Bay,” the councilman said.

Keil said the storage facility is not compatible with the residential area.

“The work being doing here doesn’t fit with the community," he said. "It would be nice if they moved down to an industrial area instead of affecting our home."