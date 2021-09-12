The parents of a 22-year-old woman who went missing during a cross-country road trip last month are pleading with the public for information to help find her.

Gabrielle Petito was reported missing by her mother Nichole Schmidt of Blue Point around 6:55 p.m. Saturday to Suffolk County Police Department.

Petito was traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, which police said has been recovered.

She was last known to be in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August.

"[It’s like] drowning with your hands tied behind you," Gabrielle Petito’s father Joe Petito, said of his daughter's disappearance, in an interview Sunday night. "You can't describe it. There's nothing you can do. You can't control anything."

Gabrielle Petito facetimed with Schmidt around Aug. 23 or 24, Schmidt said Sunday night. Although Schmidt received texts sent from her daughter's phone until Aug 30, she said wasn’t sure her daughter was sending them.

Police described Petito as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos, including one on her finger and one on her forearm that reads "let it be."

Detectives ask anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls can remain anonymous.

Her parents said she was traveling with her boyfriend but couldn’t comment further on him due to an ongoing investigation.

Joe Petito moved to Vero Beach, Fla., in June from Selden in part to be closer to his daughter who had moved to North Port, Fla., with her boyfriend about two years ago. Gabrielle Petito grew up in Blue Point and graduated from Bayport — Blue Point High School.

"She's very, very free spirited," Joe Petito said. "Clothes didn't impress her. Cars didn't impress her. Experiences — that's what impressed her."

Before her disappearance, Gabrielle Petito had been on the road for months, her parents said.

She arrived in New York June 17, attended her brother’s high school graduation and left July 2 for the cross-country camping trip, her mother said. Her planned destination was Portland, Oregon, to visit a family friend around Halloween.

The latest post on what appeared to be her Instagram account was a photo of her posted on Aug. 25.

The Instagram account links to an 8-minute video on a YouTube channel featuring a woman identified as Petito and a man traveling in a converted van. The video was posted on Aug. 13 and shows scenes of Petito in parks, deserts and other settings.

"I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her," Schmidt said. "She's out there somewhere. … We won't stop until we find her."