A boat operator's mistake ruined an outing on the Great Peconic Bay Tuesday when he jumped into the water, not realizing the vessel was still in forward gear, Southold Town police said.

"He ran himself over," Det. Sgt. John Sinning said.

Stefan Palm, 57, a visitor from Germany, sustained deep cuts from the propellers to his legs, but one of his companions on the boat was a doctor, who stemmed the bleeding until the victim could be airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, Sinning said.

Police said Palm and two other men had rented an 18-foot Grady-White vessel with a blue biminy top from Strong's Marine in Mattituck and were tubing in the bay just before before the accident.

Palm left the wheel to jump into the water to take his turn at tubing, but the boat continued to move and hit the man, police said.

The 911 call at 2:40 p.m. was initially directed to Southampton Town police, authorities said, but rescuers had trouble determining the location of the boat.

There was a language barrier, said Albert Tuzzolo, senior bay constable with Southampton Town police, and town rescuers could not understand the location and landmark being described by the caller.

"The way they were describing it, he's in an area that was in Southold," Tuzzolo said. "Not being from Southold, it's not a landmark that we were familiar with."

Southold police got a cellphone ping on the boaters' location, which turned out to be about a one to 1.5 miles off Laurel, Sinning said, and both Southampton and Southold town rescuers mounted a search. There was little boating traffic on the bay, and rescuers were able to spot a boat with a blue top quickly, authoritie said.

After reaching the distressed boaters, a Southold bay constable guided the vessel back to shore at Strong's Marine, where Mattituck Fire Department medics awaited, police said. Palm was taken to a Suffolk County police helicopter that had landed at Mattituck HIgh School and flown to the hospital, police said.

Sinning said Palm's injuries were serious but not life threatening.