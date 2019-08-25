A 23-foot boat crashed into a Sayville jetty on Saturday night sending five passengers to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police Department.

The center console Sportsman hit the jetty at 8:35 p.m. in the Great South Bay off Browns River Road, police said.

When officers from the Suffolk police department's Marine Bureau arrived, the six passengers were standing on the jetty.

No other information was immediately available, police said Sunday morning.