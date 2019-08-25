TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
73° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Five hurt after boat crashes into jetty in Great South Bay, police say

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Print

A 23-foot boat crashed into a Sayville jetty on Saturday night sending five passengers to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Suffolk County Police Department.

The center console Sportsman hit the jetty at 8:35 p.m. in the Great South Bay off Browns River Road, police said.

When officers from the Suffolk police department's Marine Bureau arrived, the six passengers were standing on the jetty.

No other information was immediately available, police said Sunday morning.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Sunny with some clouds and chance for afternoon Forecast: Sunny skies, dangerous rip currents
Suffolk County detectives at the scene of a Cops: Selden teen killed in hit-and-run crash
LIRR service on the Hempstead branch was restored LIRR: Person struck and killed by train
Dr. Joseph McGowan, medical director of Northwell Health's Long Island physicians to PrEP for HIV drug
Cars belonging to commuters are parked below the LIRR union: Worker sick leave not cause of high OT
Nassau Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs on Feb. 13. Jacobs picks new Dems elections commissioner
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search