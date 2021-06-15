Boat explodes in Greenport marina, 2 injured, officials say

A man and woman are being treated for burn injuries following a boat explosion at a Greenport marina Tuesday afternoon, a fire official said.

The Greenport Fire Department and Southold Town Police responded to the explosion at the Safe Harbor Stirling Marina on Manhasset Avenue at 3:55 p.m., said Jim Kalin, first assistant fire chief for the department.

A woman was found on the dock while a man was found in the water, Kalin said. Both were flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, he said.

"The boat was entirely demolished from the explosion, but no fire when I got out there," Kalin said. "It was gone already."

Lisa Gillooly was reading and sitting in her chair in the upstairs of her Stirling Harbor home when she said "our whole house shook," adding she heard people "screaming and running."

"Unfortunately, there was really nothing to see because the boat sank," Gillooly said. "When I went out it was surreal because something huge had just happened but you couldn’t really see anything. It happened and it was over. It exploded and it sank, all within two seconds."