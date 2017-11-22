A man sleeping on a boat escaped unharmed from a fire late Tuesday that destroyed his vessel and another boat in a Patchogue marina, police said.

Suffolk County police did not release the identity of the man. Police said there were no injuries.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 11:19 p.m. and Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from the Patchogue Fire Department responded to the scene off Conklin Avenue, on Swan River.

Fire officials said the two boats that were destroyed in the fire were a 35-footer and a 25-footer.

Police said two other boats also caught fire and sustained minor damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by arson squad detectives, police said.