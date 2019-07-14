TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Morning
SEARCH
84° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Two boaters rescued from Moriches Inlet after collision, police say

The 16-foot center console HSX boat after it

The 16-foot center console HSX boat after it was struck by a larger 34-foot boat on Saturday in Moriches Inlet. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police pulled two injured boaters from the water after a two-boat collision in Moriches Inlet on Saturday evening, police said.

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers John Falcone and George Schmidt responded to a call from the Coast Guard of a boat in distress near them at 7:15 p.m. and found a man and a woman in the water in Moriches Inlet. Police said the two jumped from their 16-foot center console HSX boat just before a 34-foot Cabo boat struck it.

Ted Felice, the operator of the HSX, and his passenger, Joan Grauer, were pulled from the water. An ambulance brought Felice, 59, and Grauer, 55, both of Mastic, to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Michael Flynn, 52, of Center Moriches, the operator of the Cabo, told officers sun glare prevented him from seeing the smaller boat, police said. Flynn and his three passengers were not injured.

Both boats were towed to shore, police said.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Madison Square Garden is dark Saturday night after De Blasio returns from campaign trail after outage
Assistant professor Jodi Evans teaches a biology class LI's Catholic colleges see record enrollment
Steven Choi, executive director of the New York Reports of ICE actions in NYC before expected raids today
Sunny and dry conditions expected today on Long Forecast: Dry, sunny, with high near 90
Local historian David Griffin, left; Rita Elliott, center Historians dig for LI Revolutionary War artifacts
Oakdale resident Allen Herrick is a staunch Trump Islip officials say 10-foot Trump sign is free speech
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search