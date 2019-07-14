Suffolk police pulled two injured boaters from the water after a two-boat collision in Moriches Inlet on Saturday evening, police said.

Suffolk County Marine Bureau officers John Falcone and George Schmidt responded to a call from the Coast Guard of a boat in distress near them at 7:15 p.m. and found a man and a woman in the water in Moriches Inlet. Police said the two jumped from their 16-foot center console HSX boat just before a 34-foot Cabo boat struck it.

Ted Felice, the operator of the HSX, and his passenger, Joan Grauer, were pulled from the water. An ambulance brought Felice, 59, and Grauer, 55, both of Mastic, to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Michael Flynn, 52, of Center Moriches, the operator of the Cabo, told officers sun glare prevented him from seeing the smaller boat, police said. Flynn and his three passengers were not injured.

Both boats were towed to shore, police said.