Rescuers save 3 men from sinking boat in Sound, police say

A mayday call from a sinking boat in Huntington sent town, county and federal rescuers to the Long Island Sound — and three men from New Jersey were helped to safety, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The boat, a recreational 21-foot Trophy, had been sinking about a half-mile north of Crab Meadow Beach in Huntington, the department wrote in a news release later in the afternoon that included photographs.

The three passengers, all of Hackensack, were all wearing life vests and were rescued with the help of two police officers, Joseph Lanzisera and Tyler Smith, minutes after hearing the mayday call at about 11:20 a.m., the release said.

In addition to the police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Huntington town harbor master also responded to the scene, the release said.

"The three agencies were able to pump out water from the vessel while towing it to Soundview Boat Ramp in Northport," the release said.