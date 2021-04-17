TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Rescuers save 3 men from sinking boat in Sound, police say

Suffolk County police Marine Bureau officers helped rescue

Suffolk County police Marine Bureau officers helped rescue three men from a sinking boat on the Long Island Sound on Saturday morning. Credit: SCPD

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

A mayday call from a sinking boat in Huntington sent town, county and federal rescuers to the Long Island Sound — and three men from New Jersey were helped to safety, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The boat, a recreational 21-foot Trophy, had been sinking about a half-mile north of Crab Meadow Beach in Huntington, the department wrote in a news release later in the afternoon that included photographs.

The three passengers, all of Hackensack, were all wearing life vests and were rescued with the help of two police officers, Joseph Lanzisera and Tyler Smith, minutes after hearing the mayday call at about 11:20 a.m., the release said.

In addition to the police, the U.S. Coast Guard and Huntington town harbor master also responded to the scene, the release said.

"The three agencies were able to pump out water from the vessel while towing it to Soundview Boat Ramp in Northport," the release said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Latest Long Island News

A registered nurse gives Maria Hernandez, left, of
NYC residents, workers 50 and older can now get COVID vaccine without appointment
The Smithtown Central School District returned to in-person
Trustees, candidates clash at school board meeting
Anthony Santella, associate professor of public health at
Key COVID-19 statistics differ, depending on how agencies record them
Rep. Lee Zeldin addresses a crowd of supporters
GOP path to victory remains unclear for NY governor's race
Educator Dermoth Mattison, of Central Islip, has proposed
Charter school proposed for Central Islip met with opposition
Franklin Feliz, of Nassau County, is shown at
Former Malverne employee files civil rights lawsuit over racial discrimination
Didn’t find what you were looking for?