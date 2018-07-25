TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
76° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: Boat submerged in Great South Bay was unoccupied

By Kadia Goba kadia.goba@newsday.com
Print

The partially submerged boat found Wednesday morning in Hemlock Cove in Great South Bay turned out to be an unoccupied North Babylon Fire Department vessel that took on water, officials said.

The boat had been submerged to its roof, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

The Suffolk police marine bureau and a 45-foot Coast Guard response vehicle from Fire Island responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the area off Jones Beach Island, between Gilgo and Cedar beaches, officials said.

With Robert Brodsky

By Kadia Goba kadia.goba@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Pablo Villavicencio, outside his home in Hempstead the LI pizza delivery driver thanks supporters at home
Roslyn Harbor officials said they will hold a Village trustees seek to regulate use of tents
Mark Hoousendove, left, and Donald Hayes are charged Cops: 2 stole more than $24,000 of BJ's items
UFC fighter Conor McGregor, center, arrives at Brooklyn UFC’s McGregor due in court on Thursday
Showers Wednesday were expected to spread over the Forecast: Showers, possible downpours today
The new Himalaya ride at Fun Station USA LI fun center adds new ride