The partially submerged boat found Wednesday morning in Hemlock Cove in Great South Bay turned out to be an unoccupied North Babylon Fire Department vessel that took on water, officials said.

The boat had been submerged to its roof, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

The Suffolk police marine bureau and a 45-foot Coast Guard response vehicle from Fire Island responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the area off Jones Beach Island, between Gilgo and Cedar beaches, officials said.

With Robert Brodsky