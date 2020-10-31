One of two boaters made it ashore but the other did not after their small boat capsized in the Long Island Sound Friday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The man's body was found in Greenport Saturday morning, the Coast Guard said.

"The one person was found deceased on the beach," a spokesman said, referring additional inquiries to the Southold police, who had no immediate comment.

The Long Island Sound was rough Friday night and the Coast Guard also is searching for another missing boater: Matthew Lyon, 49, who set out Friday evening from Connecticut's Baker Cove in a 14-foot boat, the spokesman said.