TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Mattituck boat crash, police say

A 39-foot powerboat slammed into a bulkhead west

A 39-foot powerboat slammed into a bulkhead west of the entrance to James Creek Sunday night. Credit: John Roca

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 27-year-old woman was killed and three other occupants were injured, all seriously, when a 39-foot powerboat slammed into a bulkhead west of the entrance to James Creek Sunday night in Mattituck, Southold Town police said.

Police identified the victim as Kelley Blanchard of Riverhead and said she was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Two of the seriously injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County police medevac helicopters, while the other survivor also was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Police identified those three as the boat operator, Frank DiStefano, 48, of East Northport, and passengers Nick Soullas, 41, of Jamesport, and Megan Blanchard, 29, of New Suffolk.

It was not immediately clear how Megan and Kelley Blanchard are related.

Police said the four were aboard a 39-foot Cobalt powerboat when it struck the bulkhead about 50 yards west of the entrance to James Creek on Great Peconic Bay at about 9:15 p.m. The crash site is located near the end of Old Salt Road in Mattituck, police said.

Firefighters from Mattituck and Cutchogue, as well as Southold Town police, the Southold Town police Bay Constable and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation all responded to the scene, along with the two Suffolk aviation units.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police said the crash was under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The late Stanley Niedzialek of Albertson chronicled his 'Don't worry. I'll be back.' American solider penned WWII journey before settling on LI.
President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky 1600: Trump to GOP: I was 'perfect,' don't need alibis
Rebecca Hill-Genia, American Indian Movement advocate and the PBS to air film on Shinnecocks' efforts to save sacred sites 
The boards of trustees for the SUNY and SUNY, CUNY considers waiving application fees for vets
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced a pilot Nassau lawmakers: Contractor connections never disclosed
Stan Warshaw, vice president of Hampton Sand Corp. East End officials, state at odds over sand mining
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search