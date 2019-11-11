A 27-year-old woman was killed and three other occupants were injured, all seriously, when a 39-foot powerboat slammed into a bulkhead west of the entrance to James Creek Sunday night in Mattituck, Southold Town police said.

Police identified the victim as Kelley Blanchard of Riverhead and said she was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Two of the seriously injured were airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County police medevac helicopters, while the other survivor also was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center. Police identified those three as the boat operator, Frank DiStefano, 48, of East Northport, and passengers Nick Soullas, 41, of Jamesport, and Megan Blanchard, 29, of New Suffolk.

It was not immediately clear how Megan and Kelley Blanchard are related.

Police said the four were aboard a 39-foot Cobalt powerboat when it struck the bulkhead about 50 yards west of the entrance to James Creek on Great Peconic Bay at about 9:15 p.m. The crash site is located near the end of Old Salt Road in Mattituck, police said.

Firefighters from Mattituck and Cutchogue, as well as Southold Town police, the Southold Town police Bay Constable and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation all responded to the scene, along with the two Suffolk aviation units.

Additional information was not immediately available. Police said the crash was under investigation.