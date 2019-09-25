Suffolk County police on Wednesday identified the body of a man found floating in the Great South Bay as Samuel Gutierrez — the man who fell from a boat Monday night.

Gutierrez, 47, of East Islip, also appears as Samael in police and other official records. He was the subject of a two-day search by police and the Coast Guard after falling from the vessel around 11 p.m.

In a release, police said they found Gutierrez south of Timber Point, near Great River, after a 911 caller reported seeing a body in the water at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Gutierrez's body was being taken to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, police said.

Authorities earlier this week said Gutierrez fell from a 34-foot Fountain powerboat off Heckscher State Park without a life jacket Monday night, leaving two women aboard. The vessel came ashore at the state park later that night, a Sea Tow captain told Newsday, adding that the women appeared "scared, worried and in shock."

A friend, the Rev. Mártir Benavides, pastor of Tabernáculo de Restauración church in Islip, said Wednesday that Gutiérrez had owned KBG Logistics, a large trucking company whose success made him a role model for other immigrants in the Salvadoran community on Long Island. His death was “very shocking and difficult to process” for many of them, Benavides said.

Benavides said Samael Gutiérrez Cruz, known as Sam, was a jolly and easygoing person who was quick to help others, loaning trucks to transport donated goods to victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and for the relief effort after Hurricane María hit Puerto Rico. Gutiérrez showed up himself to help load the trailers and deliver the goods, Benavides said.

Gutierrez also supported a home for orphans in his native El Salvador and pursued other charitable projects in his hometown of San Miguel, Benavides said.

“He was a generous man,” Benavides said. “He did not hesitate in lending someone a hand. ... He too had suffered need when he was a recently arrived immigrant and he helped others because he was thankful for what he had accomplished.”

In a profile in an industry publication, Transportation & Logistics International, Gutierrez was quoted saying he came to the Unites States in 1992 with nothing but "a dream and $200 that my father gave me."

After jobs washing dishes and driving a cab, he started KBG in 2004, taking the company name from the initials of his sons, Kevin and Brian. After winning a contract for parks and recreation maintenance in Brookhaven, he bought several box trucks; the company grew to 200 trailers and more than 80 trucks, with clients including UPS, FedEx and Amazon, according to the profile.