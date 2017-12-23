Suffolk County police said a woman's body was found outside a Hauppauge building Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service
A woman’s body was found outside a building in Hauppauge on Saturday morning, prompting a homicide investigation, Suffolk County police said.
The body was discovered at about 9:10 a.m. outside a Citibank branch at 150 Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, police said.
Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.