Cops: Bay Shore man, 18, dead in apparent drowning

By Sabrina Escobar sabrina.escobar@newsday.com
Suffolk County police are investigating the apparent drowning of an 18-year-old Bay Shore man, officials said.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a floating body near the shore of the Bay Shore Marina at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, officials said in a news release. After the man was pulled from the water, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified, officials said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-852-6392.

No further information was immediately available.

