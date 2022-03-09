TODAY'S PAPER
Body found in burning vehicle in Baiting Hollow, Riverhead Town police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Emergency responders answering a call for a late-night fire Tuesday in Baiting Hollow found a body inside a burning vehicle in a residential driveway, Riverhead Town police said.

The fire, at a Sebastian Drive home, was reported at 10:34 p.m., police said.

Police said that when officers and members of the Riverhead Fire Department responded, they found a vehicle "fully engulfed" in the driveway, with fire also spread to an exterior wall of the home and a nearby dumpster. It was when the vehicle fire was extinguished that police said responders discovered the body in the vehicle.

Police did not provide any additional details.

Police said the incident is being investigated by detectives, as well as the Suffolk County police Arson Unit. The body was transported to the Suffolk Medical Examiner's Office for "further examination," police said.

It was not immediately clear if any criminality was suspected.

Police are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 631-727-4500.

