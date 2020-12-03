A body found at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a teenage boy who went missing after fishing by Moriches Inlet last month, authorities said.

Suffolk police Thursday night said the body discovered near Dune Road was Joseph Rera, 16, of Center Moriches.

Rera was reporting missing after being swept into the water Nov. 6 while fishing at the park, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which searched unsuccessfully for the teen.