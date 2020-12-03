TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk cops ID body found at Cupsogue Beach County Park as boy, 16

Suffolk police responded after a report at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday of a body on Westhampton Beach near Dune Road. On Thursday, police identified the body as that of a boy, 16. Credit: Stringer News

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A body found at Cupsogue Beach County Park in Westhampton Beach Wednesday afternoon has been identified as a teenage boy who went missing after fishing by Moriches Inlet last month, authorities said.

Suffolk police Thursday night said the body discovered near Dune Road was Joseph Rera, 16, of Center Moriches.

Rera was reporting missing after being swept into the water Nov. 6 while fishing at the park, according to the U.S. Coast Guard, which searched unsuccessfully for the teen.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

