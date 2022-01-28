Police find body of Centereach man in Rocky Point woods

The body of a Centereach man who had been reported missing was found Friday in a wooded area in Rocky Point, Suffolk County police said.

According to a news release, Homicide Squad detectives found the body of Justin Lee, 34, at 2:30 p.m. near the North Shore Rail Trail, west of Brookhaven Drive. He had last been seen leaving his home Jan. 18, and was reported missing Jan. 21.

Lee’s body was taken to the county medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of his death.

Lee was schizophrenic and bipolar, according to an earlier news release police had circulated in an attempt to locate him.

Detectives are asking with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.