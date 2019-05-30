Cops: Body found by sanitation worker in Wyandanch
Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a sanitation worker Thursday morning in Wyandanch, police said.
The worker, who was on a garbage truck, found the body at about 7:15 a.m. on the side of Spruce Street, south of Jefferson Avenue, Suffolk County police said.
"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement.
Further details were not immediately available.
