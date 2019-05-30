TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Body found by sanitation worker in Wyandanch 

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a sanitation worker on Thursday in Wyandanch, police said. The worker, who was on a garbage truck, found the body at about 7:15 a.m. on the side of Spruce Street, south of Jefferson Avenue, Suffolk County police said.  (Credit: James Carbone)

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a sanitation worker Thursday morning in Wyandanch, police said.

The worker, who was on a garbage truck, found the body at about 7:15 a.m. on the side of Spruce Street, south of Jefferson Avenue, Suffolk County police said. 

"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene," police said in a statement.

Further details were not immediately available. 

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Islandia buys houses for office space. Village buys two properties to expand offices
Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms today
Special counsel Robert Mueller at the Justice Department 1600: Mueller makes clear he didn't put Trump in clear
Rob Walker, center, leaves federal court in Central Rob Walker pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
A home on Toylsome Lane in Southampton listed What's for sale on one of LI's hottest streets
2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth Celebrating Walt Whitman on his 200th birthday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search