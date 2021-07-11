A body was found on the side of the road in Middle Island Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

As of Sunday evening, police didn’t identify the deceased and said it’s unclear whether the death was criminal in nature.

The body was discovered by a person walking on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive, around 7:30 a.m., police said. The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.