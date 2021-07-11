TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police: Body discovered on side of Middle Island road

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

A body was found on the side of the road in Middle Island Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

As of Sunday evening, police didn’t identify the deceased and said it’s unclear whether the death was criminal in nature.

The body was discovered by a person walking on Whiskey Road, near Creekside Drive, around 7:30 a.m., police said. The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy.

Homicide detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Rachel Epstein, 89, of Roslyn, Holocaust survivor whose
Annual Anne Frank memorial ceremony celebrates girl's hope, bravery in darkest times
Santiago Villatoro, 8, from Ronkonkoma kicks a soccer
Forecast: Flash flood watch Monday into Tuesday
Long Islanders share why they finally decided to get
Why the wait for vaccine? 'You don't want to be the guinea pig'
Rosemary Pombar and George Pombar at street dedication
Glen Head street renamed for civic leader
U.S. Army veteran Edward Dionian waves outside his
WWII vet adds centenarian to list of achievements
Christopher Calma of Bethpage died July 3 at
Bethpage man, 50, dies in boating accident near Northport Bay
Didn’t find what you were looking for?