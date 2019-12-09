TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Morning
SEARCH
44° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

No reported injuries in early-morning apartment fire in Bohemia, officials say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Firefighters from at least nine Suffolk County departments have been battling a blaze for more than an hour at an apartment complex in Bohemia early Monday, Suffolk police and fire officials said.

The fire at the Fairfield Sunrise Gardens complex was reported in a 911 call to police at 4:33 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Bohemia, West Sayville, Sayville, Holbrook, Bayport, Blue Point, Lakeland, East Islip and Islip Terrace all responded, as did ambulance crews from Sayville Ambulance and Islip Exchange Ambulance.

There are no reported injuries, but officials could not immediately say how many units were affected — or how many residents have been displaced.

The scene is located along Middleton Road between Chelsea Court and Sussex Place, officials said.

Fire officials said the building affected appears to have about 12 units.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Westbury rezones areas near the Long Island Rail Westbury approves 'historic' rezoning changes
Joseph Conway, former lawyer for ex-Suffolk County Police Former lawyer for ex-Suffolk chief set to testify at Spota trial
Nassau County Executive Democratic candidate Laura Curran, with Curran's husband gets $240,000 MTA contract
Spectators celebrate after the Green Light Bill, which NY to issue driver's licenses to those in the country illegally
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen in July discusses Documents: Town was 'looking the other way' on contractor debt
First responders on the scene of a fire Fire destroys Williston Park bagel store
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search