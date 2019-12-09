Firefighters from at least nine Suffolk County departments have been battling a blaze for more than an hour at an apartment complex in Bohemia early Monday, Suffolk police and fire officials said.

The fire at the Fairfield Sunrise Gardens complex was reported in a 911 call to police at 4:33 a.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Bohemia, West Sayville, Sayville, Holbrook, Bayport, Blue Point, Lakeland, East Islip and Islip Terrace all responded, as did ambulance crews from Sayville Ambulance and Islip Exchange Ambulance.

There are no reported injuries, but officials could not immediately say how many units were affected — or how many residents have been displaced.

The scene is located along Middleton Road between Chelsea Court and Sussex Place, officials said.

Fire officials said the building affected appears to have about 12 units.