A two-vehicle crash left two drivers injured Wednesday morning in Bohemia, Suffolk County police said.

The crash involving two sport utility vehicles, one of which overturned, occurred near the intersection of Sycamore Avenue and Veterans Memorial Highway at 8:55 a.m.

Police said a 51-year-old male driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe was headed south on Sycamore when he attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot, colliding with a northbound 2017 Hyundai, causing the Tahoe to overturn.

The driver of the Tahoe needed to be extricated by police and firefighters from the Bohemia Fire Department. He was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was no criminality.