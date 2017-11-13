This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Overcast 42° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Audit criticizes Bohemia fire department spending

According to the audit, the district made two purchases from different vendors totaling $64,405 without engaging in a competitive bidding process.

The Bohemia Fire Department in Bohemia is shown

The Bohemia Fire Department in Bohemia is shown on June 15, 2014. Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By Valerie Bauman  valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Bohemia Fire District did not always use competitive bidding to maximize savings, and officials did not do all they could to avoid unnecessary overtime costs, according to an audit by New York Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli released last week.

The audit reviewed the district’s purchasing procedures and employee overtime for the period from Jan. 1, 2015, to Sept. 30, 2016.

According to the audit, the district made two purchases from different vendors totaling $64,405 without engaging in a competitive bidding process.

It also made more than $230,000 in payments to 20 vendors without obtaining the number of quotes required in the fire district’s own purchasing policy.

“The board did not follow its procurement policy, but instead appointed specific vendors to provide goods and services for the year, without obtaining competitive bids,” according to a news release from the comptroller’s office.

DiNapoli’s office recommended that the district comply with competitive bidding requirements for all purchases and major public works contracts.

The comptroller also said the district should adopt new policies and procedures to cut back on unnecessary overtime costs.

Raymond Audett, chairman of the district’s board of commissioners, said fire district officials disagreed with some aspects of the audit, but they were working to make improvements in other areas.

He said that the district did get enough bids in its procurement process, but needed to do better at documenting that process — a change that already has been made.

Audett also said the overtime was necessary, largely snow-related and always approved by a supervisor — but documentation of those approvals must improve.

“We want to set the record straight that we will do better,” he said. “All overtime was verbally approved and everything will be written down now.”

The Bohemia Fire District provides fire protection and emergency services to approximately 10,000 residents.

Valerie Bauman is in her third year covering Huntington for Newsday, including town and village governments and local school districts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

New Hyde Park Village Hall is seen on Short-term rentals banned in village
The Wynsum Avenue Park in Merrick, seen here Town Board to vote on accepting grant for playground
The Huntington Town Board approved $380,000 for the Town to name new park for slain NYPD officer
Former News 12 Long Island anchor Drew Scott Town launches task force to confront opioid crisis
Grey Gardens in East Hampton hosts an estate Legendary Grey Gardens hosts estate sale
A Hills at Southampton development proposal, seen here Town vote Monday on The Hills housing plan
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE