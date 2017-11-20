A house was damaged, but its residents escaped injuries, after a fire started in an attached garage at the Holbrook home early Sunday evening, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said the fire on Center Street was reported in a 911 call at 4:47 p.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Holbrook, Ronkonkoma, Nesconset, Farmingville, Lakeland and Holtsville all responded.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.