TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 39° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Officials: No injuries in Holbrook house fire

Firefighters battle blaze at a house on Center

Firefighters battle blaze at a house on Center Street in Holbrook, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A house was damaged, but its residents escaped injuries, after a fire started in an attached garage at the Holbrook home early Sunday evening, police and fire officials said.

Suffolk County police said the fire on Center Street was reported in a 911 call at 4:47 p.m.

Fire officials said firefighters from Holbrook, Ronkonkoma, Nesconset, Farmingville, Lakeland and Holtsville all responded.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

LaVar Ball, father of UCLA basketball player LiAngelo 1600: Trump wants to hear gratitude, not attitude
Gregory Miglino Jr., chief of the South Country Officials: Ambulance HQ may cost more to build
Sweet Mama's, a Stony Brook restaurant, along with Alipay, WeChat Pay make debut in Stony Brook
Little Shelter executive director David Ceely with kitten Town chooses Little Shelter to run cat refuge
Brookhaven Town wants to demolish this historic Montauk Town delays razing ‘decrepit’ house in dispute
Lori Interlicchio, right, donated a kidney to Long Island native finds love, and a kidney, through Tinder
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE