Bohemia man faces rape charges connected to two girls, 13, police say

By Newsday Staff
A Bohemia man was arrested Thursday on rape charges in connection with separate incidents involving two 13-year-old girls he met on social media, Suffolk police said.

Brendan Sullivan, 20, was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. in a Patchogue parking lot on Medford Avenue, police said.

Sullivan initially met the girls on the social media platform, Snapchat, on separate occasions in March and August, according to police. In May, he was arrested on child pornography charges, police said.

A subsequent investigation by Computer Crimes Unit detectives from the Sixth and Seventh precincts "determined Sullivan had inappropriate contact with two females."

Sullivan faces two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He also was charged first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection after his May arrest, police said.

He was being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled for arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

