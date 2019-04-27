A Bohemia teen was killed in a two-car wreck in Orange County, Florida, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Michael Friscia, 14, was ejected Thursday night from a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica on State Road 417 and declared dead at the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. as Joel Polanco Sanchez, 29, of Kissimmee, was driving a 2007 Nissan Maxima south in the left lane and changed lanes, colliding with the Pacifica, driven by Todd Furchert, 47, police said.

Witnesses told police that both vehicles went onto the shoulder while the Pacifica hit the guardrail and overturned, killing Friscia.

Four other passengers in the Pacifica were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Highway Patrol.

Furchert was treated for injuries at the scene while Sanchez was taken to Orlando Health hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Lt. Kim Montes, a Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman, said troopers suspect Sanchez was impaired and have obtained a blood sample for testing.

Charges against Sanchez, she said, are pending and the investigation is continuing.