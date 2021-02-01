The Babylon Town Board has approved $15.82 million in bonds to pay for repairs to Town Hall, roadways and other projects.

During a Jan. 20 board meeting, they approved the bonding and plan to retire the same amount of debt that was bonded. In anticipation of connecting the community of Oak Beach to the Suffolk County Water Authority this year, the board voted in December to add a specification to the debt retirement policy that in case of a health and public safety concern declared by a governmental agency that the debt amount issued is at their discretion, said town spokesman Dan Schaefer.

Much of the borrowing is due to maintenance needed to repair and construct town roads that have not yet been determined, said Deputy Supervisor Tony Martinez.

"It’s almost like a triage," Martinez said. "These projects that we have this year are [the] number one priority to continue providing the services to the people of the Town of Babylon."

The board voted on 12 bonding resolutions ranging from $59,500 for upgrading security cameras at town pools to $7 million for road work.

The town’s second-largest spending allotment is $2.68 million in bonding for the installation of gas, electricity and water connections at Long Island Avenue and Straight Path in Wyandanch in preparation for "Phase 2" of the Wyandanch Rising revitalization project, Martinez said. The town plans to have there mixed-use buildings, owner-occupied townhomes, a great lawn, a community garden, a playground and a multipurpose plaza, Schaefer said.

The heating, ventilation and air-conditioning infrastructure at Town Hall in Lindenhurst will get a $2 million upgrade as part of the next phase in upgrading equipment there, Martinez said. The town is determining which departments will go to the Town Hall Annex in North Babylon and other possible locations when work starts.

At Geiger Park in Deer Park, $1.1 million will be used to install a salt hut, where the Department of Public Works will store salt indoors to use for snowstorms, Martinez said.

Other bonded items include $1.4 million to replace light and heavy machinery, Martinez said. The playground in Overlook Beach will see $200,000 in upgrades.