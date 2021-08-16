The iconic Book Revue in downtown Huntington is being evicted as of Sept. 30, according to the building’s landlord.

The bookstore, a staple in the community, is set to close after 44 years at that location.

Emerson Dobbs III, principal with 263-265 Main Corner LLC, which owns the building located at 313 Wall St., said the company had to take its tenant to court this spring over nonpayment of rent.

According to court documents, the Book Revue came to a settlement agreement with the Dobbs company on Aug. 4, including a $420,159.75 judgment and the issuance of a warrant of eviction effective Sept. 30.

"The Book Revue is vacating at the end of September because they didn’t pay rent for over a year," Dobbs said. "We were finally able to have the court act on it and they are going to be vacating the property."

Dobbs said the building is for sale.

Richard Klein, one of the owners of the Book Revue, would not comment on vacating the building as of Sept. 30.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The building's for sale, it’s unclear at this point who’s going to buy it," Klein said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.