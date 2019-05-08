Suffolk County will begin booting and towing thousands of scofflaws who have failed to pay red light camera and moving violations as well as parking violations by the end of August, said Paul Margiotta, executive direction of the Suffolk Traffic and Parking Violation Agency.

Margiotta disclosed the time line for the start in an interview after testifying for 40 minutes before the county legislature’s government operations committee. He also told county lawmakers the county’s amnesty program, which ended March 30, has generated $2.3 million in revenue.

The county last month selected Paylock of Somerville, N.J., Inc over two other bidders for a three-year contract with a provision for two one-year extensions, said Margiotta. Paylock has operated Nassau’s boot and tow program for the last five years, he added.

Margiotta said the contract is still being negotiated and he expects it will take six to eight weeks to complete. Once the contract is finalized, he added, it would take some time more to put procedures and protocols in place to launch the initiative.

While details are still being ironed out, Margiotta said his intention is to key on the biggest scofflaws, those who have three or more overdue tickets or owe more than $500 in fines. “I believe there should be a two-tier system,” he said.

Marigiotta said the vendor proposed to simply target those with three overdue tickets, but altered its proposal in response to the county. However, discussions are ongoing. Nassau, Margiotta added, has a more aggressive program that permits booting anyone with even one overdue ticket. The Suffolk Lergislature in 2014 authorized the county to impose a $250 fee for booting, $350 for towing and $75 daily storage fee, but up to now has never implemented such a system.

Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory (D-Copiague) expressed concern about the lack of details about the impending program and called for a review of areas by zip code to see if poorer areas are being disportionately impacted. “Are we further penalizing people who simply can’t afford to pay?” he asked.

Legis. Leslie Kennedy (R-Nesconset) noted that all communities have their share single mothers and people with disabilities and other problems who might also suffer from a towing initiative. “This has to be more than looking at just zip codes,” she said.

Margiotta said he does not have resources to do such a review. He said he believes while most people are responsible and pay fines, some “realized very quickly there was no enforcement and they figure never be any consequences.”

“Is Suffolk County going to turn into the shoe ‘Parking Wars?’” asked Legis. Rudolph Sunderman (R-Mastic), referring to a cable TV show that details such booting programs in another communities. “I’m concerned the details are not been laid out for us.”