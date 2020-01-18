TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police investigate death of boy, 8, in Center Moriches 

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 8-year-old boy who reportedly fell in the driveway of a home in Center Moriches on Friday.

Officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a home on Bittersweet Lane about 9:40 a.m., police said, for a report of an injured child.

The boy was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name was not released.

The Suffolk County medical examiner is performing an autopsy and the investigation is continuing, police said. 

With Joan Gralla

