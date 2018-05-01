A boy riding a dirt bike crashed into a tree in Medford Tuesday and was airlifted to a hospital, Suffolk police said.

The accident happened about 5:45 p.m. in the backyard of a Buffalo Avenue residence, police said.

The child, whose age was not immediately available, was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital, and Fifth Precinct detectives were dispatched to the scene.

Other details were not immediately available as detectives gathered information at the scene.