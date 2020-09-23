TODAY'S PAPER
Boy hurt in fall from second-story window, Southampton police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A 3-year-old boy was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital after tumbling out of a second-story window in Noyack late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boy was alert and conscious, Southampton Town Police said, releasing no further details about the 5:28 p.m. fall.

The boy was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by Suffolk County Aviation Unit for treatment, police said.

The Southampton Town Detective Division is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

