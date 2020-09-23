A 3-year-old boy was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital after tumbling out of a second-story window in Noyack late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boy was alert and conscious, Southampton Town Police said, releasing no further details about the 5:28 p.m. fall.

The boy was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital by Suffolk County Aviation Unit for treatment, police said.

The Southampton Town Detective Division is investigating the circumstances of the incident.