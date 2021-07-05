TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Boy hospitalized with injuries from fireworks, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck in the face by an explosion of a "mortar-type" firework Sunday night in Deer Park, Suffolk police said.

A group of teenagers were lighting off fireworks on Arcadia Drive when one exploded, striking the boy in the face at about 10:50 p.m. Police did not release the boy's identity, but said he was transported by Deer Park Fire Department Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

Police are asking anyone with information, including how the teens were able to obtain the fireworks, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152. All calls will remain confidential.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

