A 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he was struck in the face by an explosion of a "mortar-type" firework Sunday night in Deer Park, Suffolk police said.

A group of teenagers were lighting off fireworks on Arcadia Drive when one exploded, striking the boy in the face at about 10:50 p.m. Police did not release the boy's identity, but said he was transported by Deer Park Fire Department Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital.

The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

Police are asking anyone with information, including how the teens were able to obtain the fireworks, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or First Squad detectives at 631-854-8152. All calls will remain confidential.