Bicyclist, 14, struck by vehicle, seriously hurt 

The boy was leaving a county park in Lake Ronkonkoma when he was struck, police say. His injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A 14-year-old boy on a bike was hit by a vehicle in Lake Ronkonkoma and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

The bicyclist was leaving Raynor Beach County Park on Ronkonkoma Avenue when he was struck by a Honda about 7 p.m., near Willis Avenue, police said.

The teenager was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Honda driver was not injured, police said, but his vehicle and the bicycle were impounded for safety checks.

Fourth Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

