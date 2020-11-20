A four-year-old boy was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life after a house fire in Amityville on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said in a statement.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, also to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, after the approximately 9 p.m. blaze at a house on Ronek Drive, police said.

Another person, a man, was not hurt in the fire, police said.

The fire was put out by the North Amityville Fire Company, police said. The arson squad will probe what led to the fire, which damaged the basement, police said.