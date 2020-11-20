TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
SEARCH
50° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Boy, 4, and woman hurt in Amityville house fire, Suffolk police say

First responders at a Ronek Drive house fire

First responders at a Ronek Drive house fire in Amityville Thursday night. A boy, 4, and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blaze, Suffolk police said. Credit: Stringer News

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A four-year-old boy was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that do not threaten his life after a house fire in Amityville on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said in a statement.

A 51-year-old woman was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, also to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, after the approximately 9 p.m. blaze at a house on Ronek Drive, police said.

Another person, a man, was not hurt in the fire, police said.

The fire was put out by the North Amityville Fire Company, police said. The arson squad will probe what led to the fire, which damaged the basement, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

A Christmas display mix with vintage items at Holiday Shopping Destination: Acres of stores in Farmingdale
Lily Pullitzer bags and blankets at The Pink Holiday Shopping Destination: Garden City adds quirky to elegant
Le Creuset items for sale at In Home Holiday Shopping Destination: Whimsical meets practical in Sag Harbor
The East End Shirt Co. in Port Jefferson Holiday Shopping Destination: Catch the wave in Port Jefferson
The glass balls and orbs sold at Sayville Holiday Shopping Destination: Sayville's small-town vibe beckons
Joe Rossi, northeast director of acquisitions at Tennessee-based Builder has $120M plan to transform dilapidated pier into apartment/marina complex
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search