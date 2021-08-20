A 7-year-old boy from Manorville died Friday after he was injured in a Lake Grove crash earlier this week, Suffolk County police said.

Harrison Frisenda died after he was among two children in critical condition following a crash involving a pair of SUVs on Tuesday, police said. The second injured child, Katelyn Gaynor, 3, of Farmingville remains in critical condition.

The crash Tuesday happened at about 2:30 p.m., when a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse heading west on Middle Country Road just before Hawkins Lane collided with a 2018 Nissan Rogue, police said.

Andreia Gaynor, 40, of Farmingville was driving the Traverse with five children inside, including Frisenda and Gaynor.

Police said Gaynor tried making a left turn into a parking lot on the south side of Middle Country Road when the SUV hit the eastbound Rogue, according to police.

The Rogue's driver, Sungeethah Subramaniam, 22, of Selden, as well as Gaynor and three other children in the Traverse, ages 3, 10, and 13, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Stony Brook, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452