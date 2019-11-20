The mother of a 15-year-old boy, struck by an allegedly drunken driver during a Boy Scout hike in Manorville in 2018, testified Wednesday about her son's devastating injuries and his monthslong path to recovery.

Colleen Lane was emotional, her voice often cracking, as she recounted the moment she saw her son, Thomas Lane, laying on a hospital gurney after surgery at Stony Brook University Hospital hours after the Sept. 30 crash.

"His face was the darkest shade of purple I've ever seen," Lane, a resident of Shoreham, said as she wiped away tears. "There were tubes in his nose and mouth and he was unconscious."

Both of Lanes' legs were fractured as was his right orbital bone; his nose and right ankle were broken and a metal device was protruding from her son's skull, Lane said as she testified at the Riverhead trial of Thomas Murphy, the Holbrook man charged with driving while intoxicated and killing a 12-year-old Boy Scout and injuring three others.

Dr. Erica Gross, a pediatric surgeon who treated Lane at Stony Brook University Hospital, testified that the teen also had a serious brain bleed that required treatment.

Prosecutors contend Murphy, 60, of Holbrook, spent the morning of Sept. 30 downing vodka at the Swan Lake Golf Course in Manorville before driving his Mercedes SUV into the Scouts, who were on a 20-mile hike and walking on the shoulder of David Terry Road.

The crash killed 12-year-old Andrew McMorris of Manorville and injured Lane, his older brother, Denis Lane and Kaden Lynch of Calverton.

Murphy has pleaded not guilty to a 16-count indictment charging him with aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated. If convicted, he faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get inside the courtroom during the trial of ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On the witness stand for more than an hour, Colleen Lane detailed the long physical recovery endured by her son, who previously played volleyball and ran track.

Thomas, she said, spent five days in the hospital and another week in outpatient rehabilitation. The family was forced to construct a wheelchair ramp to help the teen get in and out of the home and a first-floor den in their home was converted into Thomas' bedroom, equipped with a hospital bed, commode and portable shower.

It would be six weeks before Thomas could walk again and he eventually returned to school in late November 2018, Lane said.

Nearly 14 months after the crash, Thomas is still not the same, she said, although he has joined his school's tennis team.

"When he gets in and out of the car, he's very stiff," she said, comparing her teenage son's movements to those of a senior citizen.

Alisa McMorris, Andrew's mother, said Lane's testimony was "heartbreaking" to relive.

"Andrew was two rooms down from Thomas the entire time in the ICU. We went through this together," McMorris said after court. "When Andrew passed, his body had to go past their room as they were still fighting for their child's life. It's heartbreaking to listen to it; to endure it and to know that it was … 100 percent preventable."

McMorris is not planning to testify.

Murphy's defense attorney, Steven Politi questioned Lane about her relationship with Suffolk Police Det. Genevieve Vesely, the lead investigator in the crash who lives two doors down from the Lane family.

Politi has said Vesely also has sons who were involved with Troop 161 and contends the detective should have handed the case off to another investigator. Lane said she never socialized privately with the detective and that she often met with Vesely with members of the District Attorney's Office.

Politi pressed two other arguments Wednesday. He charged that not all of the hiking Boy Scouts were wearing brightly colored clothing that would make them visible to motorists.

He also noted that the Lane family had filed a civil suit that, among others, blamed Suffolk County and the Town of Brookhaven for "failing to maintain" David Terry Road and the road's poor design.

Lane said the recommendation to include the county and town as defendants in the suit was recommended by her civil attorney.